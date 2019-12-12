Gov. Bevin 'undid years of work by prosecutors' with outgoing pardons

Former Governor Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, issued more than 100 pardons and commuted hundreds of sentences before his time in the state's top office ended.

Gov. Matt Bevin issued hundreds of pardons and commutations while exiting the governor's office. (WKYT)

Several of those involve murder cases including some in Lexington.

Fayette County Commonwealth's Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn says those pardons undid years of work by prosecutors.

"My first thought was, 'Do the victims know about this?' In the case of Kurt Smith who was convicted by a Fayette County jury of wanton murder and sentenced to life, he killed his infant child. shook the child, threw the child to the ground," said Red Corn. "With the stroke of a pen his sentence has been erased. The fact that he killed a child has been erased."

Smith was convicted in 2002 of wanton murder in the death of his 6-week-old son.

Bevin pardoned one man found guilty of double murder in the killing of a pastor and his wife in Lincoln County.

He pardoned several others convicted of murder in Central Kentucky.

There are not many stipulations on who the governor can pardon. Section 77 of Kentucky's constitution grants the governor the power to pardon, except in cases of treason against the state.

There is a seven-year waiting period for pardons in Kentucky, and the governor can only grant a partial pardon to a person with federal or out-of-state charges.