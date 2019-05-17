Gov. Bevin weighs in on anti-abortion laws in interview

Governor Matt Bevin spent four minutes Thursday night talking with conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson.

It is not his first time appearing on the FOX show Tucker Carlson Tonight, but it was his first time airing his frustrations against people who suggest laws restricting access to abortions are racist.

During his appearance, Bevin commented, "For people to come out and say that it is somehow racial justice to be able to kill black children before they're even born is a remarkably empty argument, and highly offensive, frankly, to many people like myself."

The governor signed a bill last session prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, around the same time doctors can detect a heartbeat.

A judge blocked that legislation.

Governor Bevin's opponent, State Representative Robert Goforth, also supports that legislation, and even stricter laws similar to what Alabama just passed.

Another challenger, William Woods says the government should not be involved in a woman's decision to abort.

Ike Lawrence's campaign website doesn't mention the issue.

In the Democratic race for governor, House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins is the only candidate not to identify as pro-choice.