Gov. Matt Bevin discusses Bernie Sanders rally in Louisville

Governor Matt Bevin has responded to Senator Bernie Sanders' rally in Louisville Sunday.

In a video posted to Youtube during Sanders' speech, Governor Bevin criticized Sanders' position on various subjects.

"He thinks that everything should be free, somehow the job creators should be punished, and the people who do and don’t work to varying degrees should get everything for free," said Governor Matt Bevin. "Doesn’t work that way."

Bevin also took the time to address his opponent in the November election for Kentucky's governor, Attorney General Andy Beshear. Bevin compared Beshear to Senator Sanders.

"In this race, in 2019 here in Kentucky, you’ll also have people on both sides of this equation. Andy Beshear, who is in line with Bernie Sanders -- they share the same party, the same ideology, they share the same values on many fronts," says Governor Bevin in the YouTube video.

Hundreds gathered outside the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville for Sanders' rally.

Sanders took on topics such as the recent AT&T strikes affecting the state, as well as calling out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for decisions made about legislation.

Governor Bevin's entire statement is on YouTube. You can watch it here.