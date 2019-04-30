Gov. Matt Bevin signs beef bill, proclaims May as beef month

Kentucky is cracking down on meat.

Governor Matt Bevin signed what’s become known as the “Beef Bill” earlier today. The legislation prohibits marketing lab-grown protein products as “meat” in the Commonwealth.

"We don't want fake meat in Kentucky. It really is about that simple,” said Gov. Bevin.

Instead of coming from grazing cattle, this imitation meat is produced inside of a lab. While you haven’t seen it in your grocery store just yet, this meat is likely to hit shelves in the next few years.

Gov. Bevin said today that lab-grown protein products are capable of threatening the state’s billion-dollar beef industry. He says signing the “Beef Bill” Tuesday will protect local cattle farmers.

"It's about proper labeling. It's about protecting this industry that has invested so much in producing the real thing, so for me it was a very simple bill to sign,” Gov. Bevin said.

The bill passed through the Kentucky General Assembly during this year’s legislative session before making its way to the governor’s desk.

Other state leaders say the legislation will also provide transparency to consumers and inform them on exactly what they’re buying from their grocery.

"Whether it's GMO versus Non-GMO, organic versus traditional, if the product is going to be sold in Kentucky that was not traditionally grown on four hooves, then it doesn't need to be called meat,” said Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

Gov. Bevin also signed a proclamation declaring the month of May as “Beef Month” in the Bluegrass.

