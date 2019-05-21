Gov. Matt Bevin wins Kentucky Republican primary

Incumbent Matt Bevin has once again received the Republican nomination in his attempt to win a second term as Governor in Kentucky.

Bevin was able to defeat Rep. Robert Goforth, Ike Lawrence and William Woods in the Republican race, but he has only garnered approximately one out of every two Republican votes with half of precincts reporting.

The incumbent didn't do much campaigning during the primary, but he did make television ad buys and received some support from President Donald Trump through recorded phone calls and social media.

Bevin will likely face a tougher challenge in the general election, as Democrats look to capitalize on his low approval rating in the state. Bevin's approval ratings had slumped after his failed attempt to change the state's struggling public pension systems.

The Bevin campaign will likely continue to highlight the governor's relationship with the popular President during the general election.