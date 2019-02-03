Gov. Northam says he wasn't in racist photo, won't resign

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has resisted widespread calls for him to step down over a racist photograph that appeared in his medical school yearbook.

The photo on Northam's profile page features someone in blackface and someone in KKK robes.

He denies being in the photo, even though on Friday he had apologized and said he was in it.

During a news conference Saturday, Northam admitted to wearing blackface while he was dressed as Michael Jackson during a 1984 dance contest in Texas.

Northam said he regrets he didn't understand "the harmful legacy of an action like that."

After he spoke, both of Virginia's U.S. senators said they called Northam to tell him that he must resign, as he had "irrevocably broken the trust Virginians must have in their leaders."

