Gov.-elect Andy Beshear: "It's time to get to work"

Governor-elect Andy Beshear is looking forward to taking over and moving on.

Beshear addressed reporters at the Kentucky Education Association's headquarters in Frankfort, continuing to show the importance of education to this administration.

He says he appreciates Governor Matt Bevin's concession speech. Beshear has not yet heard from Bevin personally, but he understands.

Beshear reiterated some of the announcements his transition team has already made.

Beshear says Gov. Bevin's administration has already been helpful in the changeover.

The governor-elect said he does not plan to stop successful state programs just because the previous administration started them.

Beshear says he wants to be a model for other states to show people with differing ideas can get along civilly.

Kentucky House Democrats released a statement congratulating Gov.-elect Beshear and Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman.

'We look forward to working with these elected officials in the years ahead as we build a stronger commonwealth. It's time to get to work," read the statement.

Beshear will be inaugurated as the 63rd governor of Kentucky on Dec. 10.