Gov.-elect Beshear: Inauguration Day will be open to the public

Governor-elect Andy Beshear's Inauguration Day festivities will be open to the public.

Beshear and future first lady of Kentucky Britainy Beshear made the announcement on Tuesday in Frankfort.

Both focused on Inauguration Day being a time for Kentuckians to come together with their continued theme, "Team Kentucky."

Inauguration Day is set for Dec. 10. It will begin with a breakfast, then a worship service followed by the traditional parade through downtown Frankfort ending at the Capitol.

After Beshear's public swearing-in there will be a new event called the Capitol Open House.

Beshear told reporters Tuesday that the Capitol is the people's house and anyone who wants to tour the building and enjoy the decorations will be able to do so.

After the grand march, two inaugural balls will kick off on the Capitol grounds.

Gov.-elect Beshear says he hopes the day will be special for his family and the entire state of Kentucky.

"This is a very special opportunity that we have in Kentucky to do something that we don't see across this country, to make sure that we can come together as a people and know that we have more in common than can ever separate us and to get it right; to prove to the rest country where we agree, we can move forward, and where we disagree - we can do it civilly," said Beshear.

The governor-elect will have a private swearing-in at midnight before all of the festivities. Beshear says that will take place at the governor's mansion with family and friends in attendance.

You can find a full schedule of events below.

Gov.-elect Beshear says he has spoken with outgoing Governor Matt Bevin. He says the governor called him yesterday and invited the Beshear to the annual Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 7. Beshear said his family will attend.

