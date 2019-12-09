Gov.-elect Beshear fills 10 central administration positions in his administration

Governor-elect Andy Beshear filled 10 more roles in his administration on Monday, the day before his inauguration.

“I am pleased to announce such an impressive team of public servants that have agreed to help Jacqueline and me lead state government with integrity and help us change the tone in Frankfort,” said Gov.-elect Beshear.

“Andy and I have been diligently working to find the right people with the necessary experience to fulfill important leadership positions in our administration,” said Lt. Gov.-elect Coleman.

Beshear made the following appointments:

Secretary of the Justice Cabinet: Justice Mary Noble

Secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet: Kerry Harvey

Secretary of the Personnel Cabinet: Gerina Whethers

Interim Secretary of the Cabinet for Economic Development: Larry Hayes

Secretary of the Labor Cabinet: Larry Roberts

Secretary of the Energy and Environment Cabinet: Rebecca Goodman

Acting Secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services: Eric Friedlander

Deputy Chief of Staff for the Office of the Governor: Jonathan Smith

Executive Director of the Commonwealth Office of Technology: Ruth Day

Commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice: LaShana M. Harris

They join Rep. Rocky Adkins, who will serve as senior adviser to Beshear and former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, who will serve as secretary of the Transportation Cabinet.

Inauguration Day is Dec. 10.