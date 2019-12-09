Gov.-elect Beshear fills 10 central administration positions in his administration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor-elect Andy Beshear filled 10 more roles in his administration on Monday, the day before his inauguration.
“I am pleased to announce such an impressive team of public servants that have agreed to help Jacqueline and me lead state government with integrity and help us change the tone in Frankfort,” said Gov.-elect Beshear.
“Andy and I have been diligently working to find the right people with the necessary experience to fulfill important leadership positions in our administration,” said Lt. Gov.-elect Coleman.
Beshear made the following appointments:
Secretary of the Justice Cabinet: Justice Mary Noble
Secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet: Kerry Harvey
Secretary of the Personnel Cabinet: Gerina Whethers
Interim Secretary of the Cabinet for Economic Development: Larry Hayes
Secretary of the Labor Cabinet: Larry Roberts
Secretary of the Energy and Environment Cabinet: Rebecca Goodman
Acting Secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services: Eric Friedlander
Deputy Chief of Staff for the Office of the Governor: Jonathan Smith
Executive Director of the Commonwealth Office of Technology: Ruth Day
Commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice: LaShana M. Harris
They join Rep. Rocky Adkins, who will serve as senior adviser to Beshear and former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, who will serve as secretary of the Transportation Cabinet.
Inauguration Day is Dec. 10.