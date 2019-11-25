Gov.-elect Beshear reflects on hard-fought campaign on Kentucky Newsmakers

Governor-elect Andy Beshear hasn't taken much of a break since he won the general election in early November.

Governor-elect Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, joins WKYT's Bill Bryant for a taping of Kentucky Newsmakers. (WKYT)

Kentucky's State Board of Elections voted unanimously to certify election results, including Beshear's 5,136-vote win over incumber Governor Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky.

Beshear sat down with WKYT Political Editor Bill Bryant for a taping of Kentucky Newsmakers, where he reflected on the hard-fought campaign.

"People talk about it being a close margin like it's a bad thing. It makes you grateful. It makes you grateful for every single thing that people did. This isn't just my victory; it's the people of Kentucky's victory," said Gov.-elect Beshear.

Teachers were a focal point of the election, and Beshear says they were critical to his victory. He says it's the reason he's putting public education first in his budget.

"Our kids and our schools must come first. That $2,000 across-the-board raise for our teachers will be in my first draft budget - the budget that we provide to the legislators," Beshear said.

Teachers are expected to play a significant role in Beshear's Inauguration Day festivities on Dec. 10.

More details on the inauguration are expected to be released on Tuesday.

