Gov.-elect Beshear welcomes Kentucky children to compete in poster contest

Governor-elect Andy Beshear is inviting all Kentucky children to participate in a poster contest.

It will celebrate the theme for Beshear's inauguration - Team Kentucky.

Students between the ages of 6 and 17 are asked to create a poster showcasing Kentuckians working together to accomplish common goals. They're asked to draw a picture of the goal they want their team to perform.

One winner will be selected from each age category, ages 6-9, 10-13, and 14-17. Two additional overall winners will be selected for having the most colorful and most creative poster.

The five winners and their families, along with school representatives, will be invited to the Capitol Dec. 10, 2019, where the Beshears will recognize them as part of the inaugural celebration.

The winning artwork will also be framed and on display in the Capitol during this time.

Posters should be submitted on paper no larger than 12 x 16 inches and include a completed entry form attached to the back.

All entries must be postmarked by Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, and mailed to:

The Kentucky State Capitol

Attn: Geri Grigsby

700 Capitol Ave., Suite 118

Frankfort, KY. 40601

You can find a complete list of contest rules and more information here.