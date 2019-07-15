Government restrictions on religion increasing worldwide

Around the world, government restrictions on religion have increased markedly in many places, not only in authoritarian countries, but also in many of Europe's democracies.

That's according to a new report by the Pew Research Center surveying 198 countries and covering developments through 2017.

The report, released Monday, also seeks to document the scope of region-based harassment and violence. Regarding the world's two largest religions, it said Christians were harassed in 143 countries and Muslims in 140.

This was Pew's 10th annual Report on Global Restrictions on Religion.

It said 52 governments, including those in Russia and China, impose high levels of restrictions on religion, up from 40 governments in 2007.

It said 56 countries in 2017 were experiencing social hostilities involving religion, up from 39 in 2007.

