Governor Beshear announces dates for pools to reopen

Governor Andy Beshear announced a change to his policy on opening pools during his news conference Thursday night.

Specific guidelines aren’t out for public or private pools, but Beshear said he hopes that can open June 29, likely with a cap on the number of people allowed.

Before this, a group of private pools in Lexington submitted a proposal to the governor, showing their plans to operate safely.

Beshear said he won’t be like diving into the deep end when it come to reopening pools, more so dipping his toe in.

He promised guidelines for pools will be available by June 29, but guaranteed there would be limited capacity.

Greenbrier Country Club’s pool employees said they are ready for guests now.

“I think that we can really maintain social distancing and proper cleaning if they let us open pools,” said club assistant manager Miles Hart.

Hart said he plans to put three lounge chairs of space in between families to enforce social distancing, and he’s done the math.

“We have 235 lounge chairs, and of those lounge chairs we would probably only let 50 people in and that includes kids in the same family, so maybe 20 families,” he said.

Hart said he and a group of private pool managers are making waves, submitting a proposal to the governor with their plans to reopen, for a reason.

“It seems unfair that the restaurants are able to do this with their outdoor spaces, yet we can’t,” Hart said.

Beshear said he’s not blowing the whistle to open up pools in the Commonwealth.

“That does not mean that a city will or will not open pools. There is a huge hit on budgets, and even states that have allowed it cities have not done it,” said Beshear. “I ask you to trust in your local leaders on how they choose to do that.”

