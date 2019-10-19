Governor Bevin announces new building for the Post Clinic

Governor Matt Bevin, U.S. Representative Andy Barr, R-Lexington, and local government officials announced funding for a new building for the Post Clinic. It's a place where Kentuckians from 15 counties get their primary health and dental care.

"I have patients who hug me and say, 'I love you, Louise and I don't know what we would've done without the clinic being here to help us,'"

said Louise Summers, the clinic's executive director.

The clinic serves nearly 430 uninsured and under-insured Kentuckians each year.

Bevin reflected on his own childhood and need for medical attention.

"I think about my life when I was a kid, and I grew up well below the poverty level, I was the second of six kids, we never had any healthcare or access to it, ever," he said.

The Post Clinic is completely made up of volunteers who offer medical check ups and direct patients to other facilities if surgery or further appointments are needed.

"We need facilities like this to provide that necessary healthcare to prevent disease and promote wellness," said Congressman Barr. "This is the way we should be doing healthcare."

Summers said the older building couldn't properly serve every patient.

She said she's ecstatic to tell her patients about the 3,700 square foot facility the $500,000 grant will pay for.

"Being able to accommodate patients in wheelchairs, even walkers as folks get older, you gotta be able to get into the room, easy accessible, enough space that you can do female exams, they need space big enough that the can actually do dental exams," said Dr. Danielle King, a volunteer physician at the clinic.

King says the investment in the clinic is providing for the community's homeless population and will make Mount Sterling healthier.