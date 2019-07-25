Governor: Call center to bring 450 jobs to Lexington with $12.2M investment

Governor Matt Bevin has announced 450 jobs are coming to Lexington as a company plans to establish a call center in the city.

The governor's office said Faneuil will create the jobs with a $12.2 million investment. The company will hope to fill the 450 positions over the next two and a half years.

The call center will be located at 1500 Aristides Boulevard, and the company is leasing the building.

Faneuil looks to employ 200 people by the end of 2019 with a potential of 450 by the end of 2021.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved the company for $1.5 million in performance-based tax incentives.