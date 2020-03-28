Governor: Coronavirus battle is 'calling of our generation,' cases reach 394

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 92 additional coronavirus cases in Kentucky bringing the state's total to 394.

The governor said Saturday that Kentucky had its largest single-day increase in cases since the global pandemic hit. The previous largest singly-day increase was the day before.

“This is our calling of our generation,” Beshear told viewers in his latest daily briefing that included increases of 23 cases in both Fayette and Jefferson counties.

"We are in this together.,” Beshear said as he tried to persuade Kentuckians to follow social distancing rules. “It’s so important right now. I need you to believe you are part of Team Kentucky.”