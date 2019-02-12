Governor: Federal contract allows eastern Kentucky employer to add jobs

The Kentucky Governor's Office has announced an employer has received a $2.15 million federal contract, which will allow the company to hire more employees.

DropBox, Inc., which employs people in Greenup County, received the Department of Homeland Security contract to build scanning units which will detect nuclear materials entering U.S. ports.

The company will employ up to 30 additional full-time workers at its facility in Wurtland as a result. DropBox, Inc. is also investing $3 million to buy the Wurtland facility which it previously leased.

The federal contract was awarded to help improve radioactive detection at domestic ports, as only a small percentage of items were being scanned as of 2010.

The parent company of Dropbox, Inc., Portable Solutions Group, currently employs 130 at its two Kentucky facilities.