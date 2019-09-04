Governor Matt Bevin mourns the loss of former trooper and friend in speech

Kentucky's governor Matt Bevin had a difficult time expressing the loss of a former member of his executive security detail today.

Governor Bevin was in Perry County announcing new jobs when he used the last few minutes of that announcement to talk about Donald "Doc" Loren Holliday, who died in a crash Tuesday.

He was a 43-year old retired trooper, school resource officer and policeman.

"It's tough to talk about. A good man," Governor Bevin said. "A man that would have given you the shirt off his back."

Holliday died when his truck and commercial vehicle collided on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Clay County.

"And to lose his life. The day before his birthday. In this community is a real blow. To my family he was a good friend and a good man," Bevin said.

Holliday was part of Bevin's detail and had retired from state police. He was also Jackson Police's first school resource officer.

Bevin encouraged the public to "put their arms around his family," specifically mentioning Holliday's son.

"His young son, Bennett, a great kid. He's going to need a lot of support."

Holliday started with the Harlan state police post and worked his way out to be on the Governor's detail form 2016 to 2017.