Governor Matt Bevin reflects on his time in office

Governor Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, is reflecting on his time in the state's top office.

The governor sat down with WKYT's Garrett Wymer to talk about his accomplishments while in office and the challenges he faced.

Bevin said fixing Kentucky's pension systems is still the No. 1 issue facing the commonwealth. Pension reform was one area Bevin wanted to make significant changes in and move the state forward.

He told WKYT the state had taken some of those steps, but overall, the pension system still needs work.

With his days left in office numbered, Bevin said he doesn't spend time looking in the rearview mirror. He says he's more concerned about the state losing some of the gains it made while he was in office.

“I would love to see this state rise to its potential like we talked about, but I’ll tell you, four more years wouldn’t do it. It takes to change the true culture of a state - whether it’s the financial culture, the educational culture, the economic development culture - to truly transform it takes a generation. It takes 15-20 years to really transform a state. We were on our way, now we’re sort of fits and starts - we’ll see," said Bevin.

What's next for the governor? Bevin isn't ruling out running for office again at some point, but he says he doesn't have any plans to at this point.