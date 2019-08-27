Governor Matt Bevin to sign six bills into law

Governor Matt Bevin will be signing six bills into law Tuesday.

Senate Bill 84, sponsored by Rep. Tom Buford, establishes licensing standards and procedures for certified professional midwives.

House Bill 64, sponsored by Rep. Danny Bentley, allows pharmacists to fill a prescription without authorization by the prescribing doctor in emergency cases.

S.B. 143, sponsored by Sen. Mike Wilson, prohibits state contracts with companies that participate in boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel and other Kentucky trade partners.

S.B. 30, sponsored by Sen. Ralph Alvarado, requires health insurance plans to cover genetic tests for cancer.

H.B. 130, sponsored by Rep. James Tipton, enhances and more clearly defines penalties for terroristic threatening.

H.B. 118, also sponsored by Sen. Tipton, prohibits an occupational licensing authority from suspending or revoking a license because the licensee is in default on a student or work-conditional loan.

The bills will be signed starting at 11 a.m. at the State Capitol Building.