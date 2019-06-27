Governor: Paris company's expansion project to now create 145 jobs

A Paris company's expansion project is now expected to bring 145 new jobs to the area.

CMWA plans to increase the scope of its expansion project in 2021 (Photo: WKYT)

Gov. Matt Bevin announced Thursday that Central Motor Wheel of America will now invest $111.9 million, and it will lead to 60 more jobs than originally expected.

The company plans to nearly double the size of its aluminum wheel manufacturing facility. It first announced the expansion in 2015, but the scope has increased four years later.

The expansion is expected to begin in 2021. Once complete, Central Motor Wheel of America is expected to employ nearly 700 workers in Paris.

The company received up to $1.75 million in incentives when it announced its initial expansion, and it may receive additional incentives as a result of the increased scope.