Governor-elect Beshear announces transition team

Governor-elect Andy Beshear is moving forward with his new administration by announcing his transition team.

“Jacqueline and I are honored to have such a strong and talented team of leaders and experts committed to helping Kentucky start this new chapter,” Beshear said. “We are truly excited about this opportunity. We will never stop working to serve every single Kentuckian, including the lost, the lonely and the left behind.”

The team is made up of more than 150 members.

Team members represent a variety of backgrounds including, health care, education, finance, law enforcement, workforce, and medical professionals as well as community faith leaders. For a current list of transition team co-chairs and members click here.

On Tuesday, Beshear unveiled his initial gubernatorial transition website, besheartransitionky.com , where Kentuckians can connect with the transition team and apply to work in the administration.

Wednesday, Beshear announced Kentucky teachers are serving as grand marshals of the inauguration parade, which happens Dec. 10 in Frankfort.

Honorary inauguration co-chairs are Lonnie Ali, of Louisville; Mayor Greg Fischer, of Louisville; Rep. Rocky Adkins, of Sandy Hook; Rep. Patti Minter, of Bowling Green; Mayor Joe Meyer, of Covington; and Jim Gray, former mayor of Lexington.

