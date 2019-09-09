Governor wins early round in legal battle with lt. governor

Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton has lost a preliminary round in her legal fight with Governor Matt Bevin over a staffing dispute.

A state judge denied Lt. Gov. Hampton's request for an immediate order to reinstate her chief of staff and deputy chief of staff on Monday. He assistants were fired by Gov. Bevin's administration without her consent.

Hampton has filed a lawsuit naming Bevin as a defendant.

The legal fight comes as Bevin faces a tough reelection campaign against democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear. Bevin dropped Hampton from his ticket early this year; instead choosing State Senator Ralph Alvarado as his running mate.

Hampton's attorney, Joshua Harp, predicts Hampton's lawsuit will succeed, but says she remains hampered by her lack of staff.

Bevin's office didn't immediately respond to an email seeking a comment.