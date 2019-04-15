Graceland exec: We’re not leaving Memphis

Despite some outrage on social media, Graceland does not appear to be moving from Memphis any time soon.

The story comes from a Wall Street Journal report that said Graceland could pick up and move to Nashville.

However, a top brass for Graceland has clarified the situation.

Graceland Holdings managing partner Joel Weinshanker said Graceland has not sought out offers to move, even if the City of Memphis doesn't approve their expansion plan.

Weinshanker was quoted in the Wall Street Journal, saying he's received offers to move Graceland to Nashville or even places like the Middle East and Asia.

Many interpreted the comments as a threat to city officials to approve the Graceland expansion plan that's in limbo.

Elvis Presley Enterprises officials said they’re ready to move forward with the massive expansion plan on the Graceland campus in Whitehaven that promises 1,000 jobs. City council must approve the plan.

