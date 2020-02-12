Grammy Award-Winning Kentucky band headlining Forecastle Festival

A band from Kentucky will be one of the headliners at this year's Forecastle Festival.

Organizers announced the lineup for the three-day music festival on Wednesday.

Jack Johnson, Cage the Elephant, and The 1975 are the main acts.

Cage the Elephant is an American rock band from Bowling Green. The band won a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album last month.

This is the 18th year for the Forecastle Festival. It's scheduled for July 17-19 at Waterfront Park in Louisville.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon.

