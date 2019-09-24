Grand jury: Kentucky man used fake profiles to get nude pics

Photo Credit: Hardin County Detention Center
By  | 
Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Kentucky 911 dispatcher on charges he created fake social media accounts to dupe underage girls into sending naked photos.

The Courier-Journal reports 20-year-old Christopher K. Carroll will appear in court Thursday on one count of receiving child porn.

A release from the Kentucky Attorney General said Carroll was charged at the state level with more than 160 sex crimes after a monthslong investigation. Court records show those charges were dismissed when the U.S. Attorney's Office obtained the case.

A criminal complaint recounts that victims said they'd been contacted by someone online who threatened to release nude photos of them unless they sent more. Authorities traced the online activity to a camper where Carroll lived with his grandmother.

Carroll's attorney declined to comment.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus