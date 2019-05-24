Grand jury indicts 3 in Knox County human trafficking case

A Knox County grand jury has indicted the three suspects involved in a two-state human trafficking case.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says deputies filed a missing person report for a 16-year-old girl Apr. 20 after a relative said she was unaccounted for. The next day, Cincinnati police notified deputies the girl was found in a U-Haul truck in a parking lot.

The deputy traveled to Cincinnati to pick up the missing girl and learned during an interview she was taken by Michael Nason, Tiffany Cheek and Carl Hickman of Corbin. Cheek is accused of luring the girl from her home "under false pretenses of being her guardian." Nason is accused of engaging in sexual activity with the juvenile while she was locked in the back of the truck.

Cheek, Nason and Hickman were all indicted on a count of unlawful transaction with a minor. The grand jury indicted Cheek on the counts of kidnapping and custodial interference, while Nason faces two counts of third-degree rape. Hickman, who remains in the Hamilton County, Ohio jail on drug charges, was also indicted as a persistent felony offender. A warrant is out for Hickman's arrest with a $100,000 cash bond as he awaits extradition back to Kentucky.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 28.