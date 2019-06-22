Grand jury indicts Bell Co. father, son in sex crime case

Two men accused of various sex crimes were indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Friday.

According to WYMT, 73-year-old John Hoskins and his son, 33-year-old Travis Hoskins face multiple charges. Among them, John Hoskins is charged with sodomy and sexual abuse, while his son faces a rape charge.

According to state police, two female victims brought forth allegations leading to the arrests of the two men back in April. They were under 14 when the alleged crimes happened at a home on Beans Fork Road.

The Hoskins’ are scheduled to be back in court on July 1st.

