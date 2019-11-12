Grand jury indicts Clark County principal child pornography-related charges

A Clark County grand jury has indicted the principal of the Clark County Area Technology Center.

Phillip Todd Wilson was indicted on 17 child pornography-related crimes.

The charges are for possession and promoting matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under the age of 16.

Wilson is the principal of the technology center, located on the George Rogers Clark High School campus.

The technology center is operated by the Kentucky Department of Education even though it is located at the high school.

Wilson has been on leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.