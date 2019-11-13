Grand jury indicts Frankfort murder suspect

A Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury has indicted a man after a Labor Day shooting at East Frankfort Park.

Justin Cromer is charged with the murder of 25-year-old Anthony Hendrix, Jr.

Hendrix was shot and killed on September 2 at an event at East Frankfort Park.

U.S. marshals arrested Cromer in Detroit in October.

He was extradited to Kentucky to answer to the charge.

Cromer is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 22.

He is currently in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $1 million full cash bond, according to the jail website.