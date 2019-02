A grand jury has indicted a Kentucky man on sexual abuse charges involving minors.

Gray affiliate WBKO reports James Dixon, 69, of Richardsville is now facing one count of first-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

The indictment states there are three victims under the age of 12.

Jail records show Dixon was arrested Sunday and is being held on a $25,025 cash bond in the Warren County Regional Jail.