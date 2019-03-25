Grand jury indicts Lexington man in deadly 2017 hit-and-run collision

A grand jury has indicted a man on charges related to a deadly Lexington hit-and-run collision in 2017.

Lexington police arrested 34-year-old Anthony Kotheimer Wednesday after the grand jury indicted him on counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and tampering with physical evidence.

Kotheimer is accused of striking 38-year-old Aungra Edwards on Old Todds Road in November 2017. Edwards was found dead on the side of the road hours later.

Family members said Edwards would walk home from his job on that road. He was an employee at the Chop House on Richmond Road. He was survived by two children.

Kotheimer was placed in the Fayette County Detention Center where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.