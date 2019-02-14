Grand jury indicts Louisville driver in officer's Christmas Eve death

A grand jury has indicted a Louisville driver accused of being under the influence in a deadly crash killing a Louisville Metro Police Department detective.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Roger Burdette, 60, was indicted on one count of murder in the death of 32-year-old Det. Deidre Mengedoht. He was also indicted on four counts of wanton endangerment, one count of DUI and one count of failure to give right-of-way to a stopped emergency vehicle.

Burdette is accused of being on prescription pills when crashing his vehicle into Mengedoht's vehicle on Interstate 64 after she pulled over a vehicle in a traffic stop. The detective's cruiser went into flames as a result of the crash. Police say Burdette failed field sobriety tests and told police about his pill usage.

The suspect was an employee with the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District and was driving one of the district's vehicles in the crash.