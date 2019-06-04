Grand jury indicts Madison County man accused of trying to murder his mother

A Madison County grand jury has indicted a man accused of trying to strangle his mother to death.

The grand jury returned a four-count indictment against Shawn Workman, 33, of Richmond May 29. He is accused of strangling his mother and smothering her with a pillow telling her she would die "until she felt her body going limp."

The indictment states the attack took place Apr. 15., and Workman was also indicted on three assault charges. He is also accused of placing his forearm on his mother's neck, hitting her and scratching her.

Workman's arrest report states he was intoxicated when he attacked his mother.

Jail records say Richmond police arrested Workman on Monday. He remains in the Madison County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.