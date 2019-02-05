Grand jury indicts former Harrison Co. teacher on sexual abuse charges

Kentucky State Police arrested Amanda Phillips on Tuesday for sexual abuse charges.

Phillips admitted to KSP to having an inappropriate relationship with a prior student. The acts consisted of kissing and other physical actions of a sexual nature.

The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted Phillips on four counts of sexual abuse 1st degree, eight counts of rape 2nd degree, and four counts of sodomy 2nd degree.

Phillips worked as a special needs teacher, and the victim was a prior student over the age of 12 at the time of the relationship.

A not guilty plea was entered on Phillips's behalf in court on Jan. 24.

Phillips was listed on the county's website as a teacher at Eastside Elementary School.

"In response to the allegations, the accused is no longer employed by the Harrison County Board of Education," Harrison County Schools said in a release.

Police say Phillips was taken to the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center.