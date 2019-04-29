Grand jury to determine charges for doctor accused of having child porn on UK Hospital computer

The case against a former pediatric doctor in residence at UK Hospital was waived to a grand jury on Monday.

Ryan Keith stood before a judge out on bail after he was arrested just last week on a child pornography charge dating back to 2017.

Investigators say two years ago his coworkers found child porn on a work computer used by medical students and doctors.

Police say two other residents at UK checked the computer's login and discovered Keith's Google account. Inside, investigators found several pornographic images of young girls.

Keith was kicked out of the residency program at the time. He also lost his license to practice medicine in Kentucky.

Keith later moved to North Carolina where he started selling pharmaceuticals. UK police say forensic evidence led to his arrest last week.

Keith's attorney would not comment on the case.

