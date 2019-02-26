Grand jury to hear arson charges against 5 ex-firefighters

By  | 
Posted:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A grand jury will hear the cases of five former West Virginia volunteer firefighters accused of intentionally setting fires.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the former Barboursville firefighters waived preliminary hearings on Monday in Cabell County Magistrate Court.

They were charged Feb. 5 in connection with suspicious fires in Barboursville and Lesage between April 2017 and February 2018.

Authorities said 20-year-old Brett Ray, 28-year-old Travis Bailey and 21-year-old Ian Hockenberry are charged with first-degree arson stemming from fires in abandoned residential structures in the Barboursville area. Glenn Harman and Chase Peoples, who are both 20, are charged with second-degree arson in a fire in the Lesage area.

The five were terminated before charges were filed.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus