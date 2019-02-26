Grand jury to hear arson charges against 5 ex-firefighters

A grand jury will hear the cases of five former West Virginia volunteer firefighters accused of intentionally setting fires.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the former Barboursville firefighters waived preliminary hearings on Monday in Cabell County Magistrate Court.

They were charged Feb. 5 in connection with suspicious fires in Barboursville and Lesage between April 2017 and February 2018.

Authorities said 20-year-old Brett Ray, 28-year-old Travis Bailey and 21-year-old Ian Hockenberry are charged with first-degree arson stemming from fires in abandoned residential structures in the Barboursville area. Glenn Harman and Chase Peoples, who are both 20, are charged with second-degree arson in a fire in the Lesage area.

The five were terminated before charges were filed.

