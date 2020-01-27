Grand jury to hear case against Cynthiana man accused of shaking baby

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against a Cynthiana man accused of shaking his baby daughter multiple times to get her to stop crying will go to a grand jury.
Robert Webber is charged with first-degree assault.
[PREVIOUS: Cynthiana dad charged, admitted to shaking 4-month-old daughter multiple times]
While at Kentucky Children's Hospital, Cynthiana police learned the baby had a history of brain bleeding, broken ribs, and a fractured skull.
According to police documents, during an interview at the hospital, Webber admitted to shaking the baby multiple times.
A not guilty plea was entered for Webber during his arraignment.
At a hearing Monday, the case was waived to a grand jury.
The hearing lasted less than 30 seconds and no testimony was given.