Grand jury to hear case against Cynthiana man accused of shaking baby

Robert Webber is charged with first-degree assault after he admitted to shaking his 4-month-old sending her to the hospital. (Bourbon County Detention Center)
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against a Cynthiana man accused of shaking his baby daughter multiple times to get her to stop crying will go to a grand jury.

Robert Webber is charged with first-degree assault.

While at Kentucky Children's Hospital, Cynthiana police learned the baby had a history of brain bleeding, broken ribs, and a fractured skull.

According to police documents, during an interview at the hospital, Webber admitted to shaking the baby multiple times.

A not guilty plea was entered for Webber during his arraignment.

At a hearing Monday, the case was waived to a grand jury.

The hearing lasted less than 30 seconds and no testimony was given.

 
