Grand jury to take up David Sparks case in August

A grand jury will take up the case of a man accused of abusing Savannah Spurlock's corpse.

David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock.

A clerk at Garrard Circuit Court tells WKYT the grand jury will take up David Sparks' case Aug. 14. It will return indictments Aug. 16.

Sparks, 23, was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection to Spurlock's death.

During Sparks' preliminary hearing, troopers say they believe he took a rug and garbage bags from his Price Court home on January 4, buried her in those and bound her hands and feet. She was buried at his parents' home on Fall Lick Road.

Detectives found blood in Sparks' home, and it matched Spurlock's DNA. Detectives also found evidence at the burial site on Fall Lick Road which matched what was found in Sparks' home. They believe Sparks went to his parents' home in the evening of January 4, and he would return in the early morning hours of January 5. The grave was shallow, as it was less than two feet deep. She was found naked.

Sparks told authorities he fell asleep the night she disappeared, and when he woke up Spurlock was no longer at the home.

A detective also testified during a preliminary hearing that Sparks texted his sister January 4 asking where she bought a rug so he could purchase a new one. He would be seen on surveillance video at a Walmart in Richmond where he purchased the same type of rug he is accused of using to bury Spurlock.

Authorities have not revealed the cause or manner of Spurlock's death. No one is charged with murder at this time, and detectives didn't say if they plan to make additional arrests in the case.