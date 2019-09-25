Grandmother remembers Anderson County teen killed in crash

The past few weeks have been more than tough for the family of Jill Hurst, but they're managing to stay focused on the memories. Two weeks after the Anderson County teen died from injuries in a crash that ended in a chase with a suspect, we're hearing from Hurst's grandmother as the family prepares for the suspect to appear in court.

Jill Hurst (Anderson County Schools/Facebook)

"We did a lot of things together as a family and she was just a shining star," Olivia Ripy, Hurst's grandmother said.

A beautiful and bright young woman gone too soon.

"Children with autism, children who were deaf, all these children were her friends," Ripy said.

Ripy remembers September 6 -- a day she spent with her graunddaughter. She had no idea things would turn for the worst.

"We spent the afternoon at my pool, my daughter came, and Jill came," Ripy said.

Later that night, Hurst was leaving a high school football game when police say David Henderson crashed into her vehicle. Her two friends survived, but Hurst didn't make it.

"I want people to really stop and think about what they're doing before they get behind the wheel," Ripy said. "They may think they're good but they're not."

Police say Henderson, a wanted man from Hawesville, was trying to get away from law enforcement when the crash occurred. According to his arrest citation, he was high on LSD and did not want to pull over because marijuana was in his car.

Hurst's family says she'll be remembered as someone who loved life and the others around her. They say five people are alive thanks to her organs.

"It's going to be really hard, but we can always know that because she donated her organs, that she made such a difference to the world."

David Henderson is due in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.