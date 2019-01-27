Grant Co. Sheriff seeks suspect in burglary case

The Grant County Sheriff has released a surveillance photo in the hopes that someone in the public will recognize a burglary suspect or his car.

According to the Sheriff, the burglary happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Sheriff didn’t specify what business was robbed, but says he believes the suspect was inside the business the day before, and parked behind the Pinewood Inn.

The vehicle the suspect is driving has large red and white lettering on the windshield with the number “17” and a large dream catcher hanging from the rear view mirror.

The suspect is described as older, with a skinny build and long hair. He was seen wearing a green jacket, light colored ball cap, blue jeans, and gray, black, and white tennis shoes. The Sheriff believes the suspect is Native American or Hispanic.

Anyone that sees the vehicle or can identify the suspect is asked to contact Deputy Scott Conrad via KSP Post 6 dispatch at 859-428-1212.

