Grant Co. home involved in suspicious fire Monday burns down Thursday

Firefighters with the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department say a home they were called to only days ago is now a total loss after a fire Thursday morning.

Crews were called out to the house on Falmouth Road around 6 a.m., but say when they arrived the home was past saving. Firefighters determined the best course of action was to let it burn itself out.

Firefighters had been called out to the same home on Monday, at which time crews were able to save the house. At that time, the fire was deemed as suspicious, with firefighters citing that no electricity was going to the home, along with other factors.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area around 6 a.m. to call local law enforcement.

