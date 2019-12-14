Grant Co. man arrested, charge with possessing child pornography

CORINTH, Ky. (WKYT) – An undercover investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch has ended with one man arrested and charged with 20 counts of possessing child pornography.

27-year-old Robert Sexton was arrested on Thursday after investigators conducted an interview at a home in Corinth with the suspect.

Troopers seized equipment they say Sexton used in the crime. It is being taken to KSP’s forensic lab for additional examination.

Sexton was taken to the Grant County Detention Center.

 
