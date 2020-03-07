Grant Co. woman accused of hiding newborn’s death

A Grant County woman is now facing charges of abuse of a corpse and concealing the birth of an infant.

According to FOX 19, emergency crews went to a home on Vallandingham Road back on Feb. 17 on a call for medical help.

When they arrived, first responders say 24-year-old Pamela Davis told them she had been bleeding for over 12 hours.

After being taken to the hospital, medical staff determined she had undergone severe trauma that was consistent with either rape or having given birth. Davis’ injuries required surgery, after which deputies say the doctor confirmed she had given birth.

Deputies say Davis was initially hesitant to tell them what happened, but eventually admitted to giving birth. She also reportedly told investigators the child’s remains were in a plastic bag under a pile of clothes in her laundry room.

The Grant County coroner confirmed the death, and after a preliminary investigation says the baby was born alive. A cause of death is unknown at this time. Davis may face additional charges depending on the results of the investigation.

Davis is due in court on March 16.

