Grant County ATM theft caught on surveillance video

At least two people are on the run after stealing an ATM machine from a Grant County gas station.

Police say the suspects pulled off the heist in less than a minute. (Photo: Dry Ridge Police Department/Facebook)

Two people involved in the theft were caught in the act on surveillance video last Wednesday.

The suspects can be seen pulling up to the BP gas station in Dry Ridge around 4:20 a.m.

The back door pops open and two people jump out.

They then proceed to bust their way into the store with a sledgehammer, and within moments they load up the ATM and take off.

Workers at the store were pretty shocked to find one less window and one less ATM when they came in that morning.

When workers called it in, a dispatcher relayed the information to investigators, saying, "He just came up to open the store and found it that way. He has not done a walkthrough of the building so he's unsure if anyone is inside or not."

Police say it took the thieves less than a minute to pull the heist off.

Officers believe the vehicle involved is a Dodge Mini Van. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Dry Ridge Police.

