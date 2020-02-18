Grant funds available for flooding cleanup in Kentucky

Funding is available for qualifying Kentucky counties for flood debris cleanup.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced that a total of $500,000 in grant funding is available.

The grants will be made available for the 12 counties that have received a state of emergency declaration from the governor: Bell, Clay, Harlan, Hickman, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Metcalfe, Perry and Whitley.

The counties will be eligible for up to $50,000 each to cover the cost of collecting, transporting and disposing of municipal solid waste resulting from the flood event.

Officials say grant application packages will be emailed to eligible counties.

Kentuckians impacted by recent flooding are urged to be safe and environmentally conscious when cleaning and disposing of the material.

Potential hazards include asbestos, mold and toxic chemicals.

“Please use caution when handling different types of debris,” Cabinet Secretary Goodman said. “And be aware that material that is improperly disposed of can have a lasting impact on the environment.”

Funding for the cleanup comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund, through a $1.75 environmental remediation fee for each ton of garbage disposed of at Kentucky municipal solid waste disposal facilities.