Grants offered to Kentucky counties for waste tire disposal

Kentucky counties may be able to cover costs of recycling or disposing of waste tires with $4,000 state grants.

The Energy and Environment Cabinet says the funds are available through its Division of Waste Management Waste Tire Trust Fund. Division official Gary Logsdon says labor and equipment costs aren’t eligible.

Grant applications must be submitted by June 7. The grant covers the one-year period beginning July 1.

