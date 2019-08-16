Kentucky vineyards' grapes healthy as harvest time nears

Early in the growing season, the Bluegrass region saw an above-average amount of rainfall, and it led to winemakers having concerns over the health of the grapes they were growing.

After a dry July, however, the grapes have successfully recovered.

"The month of July was wonderful," Will Mullett, the head winemaker at Talon Winery said. "We got some sporadic rainfall in there but nothing too bad, some sunny days, some cloudy days."

As August wraps up, winemakers are beginning to turn their attention toward the upcoming harvest.

"So usually at the last week of August every year, it's like clockwork," Mullett said. "The Cayuga white, our lowest down the hill variety, will be our first one that is ready. So, we will begin testing for that today and see how close we are."

Once the grapes are fully grown, it all comes down to a science. The process is relatively simple. First, the winemaker will take a sample of grapes from the vineyard. Then, they extract the juice from the grapes. From there they do titrations in the lab to test the pH and sugar levels.

"Since our bricks (sugar levels) are a little on the lower side, and our pH is also on the low side, that means we still have a couple weeks to wait around here," Mullett said.

Mullett says that as the grapes get closer to being ready for harvest, they will invite people out to help them harvest grapes through social media.