Graphic: Clay County boy burned after dangerous 'Hot Water Challenge'

One Clay County mother is urging a warning after her son received second and third-degree burns as a result of the 'Hot Water Challenge.'

At the moment, doctors do not believe Billy Oliver will need skin grafts and that as long as his skin shows the ability to continue to heal on its own, he could go home as early as Friday.

WYMT reports that 11-year-old Billy Oliver was taken to the Cincinnati Burn Center to be treated after a friend performed the 'Hot Water Challenge' on him.

The challenge tasks a person to pour or throw boiling water on someone or have them drink it through a straw. Water boils at 212°F, so doing the challenge can have serious consequences for your health.

"It was a ten. On a one, well on a zero to ten scale of how bad it hurt, it was a ten," said Billy Oliver from a hospital bed in his interview with WYMT.

Oliver was at a friend's house on Tuesday. He says his friend was playing Fortnite when Billy decided to go to sleep.

Around 2:30 in the morning, he says he woke up in extreme pain. His friend had thrown boiling water on him. Billy was taken to Manchester Memorial and then to the Cincinnati Burn Center.

Patricia Oliver, Billy's mother, is asking parents to educate their children on what can happen if they participate in the 'Hot Water Challenge'. She says it's essential to understand the dangers involved and what can happen as a result.

"Education is the only thing we can do right now. The parents need to speak; you need to talk with your child. My child had stayed many a night with this boy, and I never would have put him in danger, but it's a challenge you know," said Patricia Oliver.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department is investigating. The friend's name will not be released as the friend is a minor.