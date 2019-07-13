Grayson Co. man accused of child sexual exploitation offenses

A Grayson County man is facing multiple counts of child pornography possession after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.

37-year-old Clayton Griffith was arrested Friday after investigators say they found him online in possession of files of child sexual exploitation.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to the forensic lab for examination.

Griffith is charged with 20 counts of possessing child pornography. Each count is punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.

